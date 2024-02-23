Left Menu

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 23-02-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 10:27 IST
KSRTC bus bursts into flames in Kerala; passengers escape unhurt
A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus went up in flames in this coastal district on Friday morning.

The incident occurred when the bus was between Kayamkulam and Alappuzha, police said.

The passengers escaped unhurt as the driver noticed a burning smell and asked everyone to get off the bus quickly, they said.

''The fire has been extinguished by the fire force. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,'' an officer of Kayamkulam police station.

Visuals of the burning bus on TV channels showed thick smoke billowing out from the vehicle which was stopped on the busy national highway 66.

The bus was almost fully gutted in the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

