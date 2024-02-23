Left Menu

PBC Education and Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. supports Doctor 365 Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir

PBC Education and Financial Services Private Limited has made a significant contribution to the success of the Doctor 365 Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir. Embracing the cause wholeheartedly, PBCEFS took the initiative to provide unwavering support to this noble endeavor. Renowned for its transparency and commitment, PBCEFS ensures that students receive guidance and financial assistance without any hidden costs. By offering financing options at low interest rates, the company alleviates the financial burden of students aspiring to study abroad, thereby advancing the cause of social service.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-02-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 14:17 IST
PBC Education and Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. supports Doctor 365 Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir
Keerti Kadam and Ronnie Rodrigues. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: PBC Education and Financial Services Private Limited has made a significant contribution to the success of the Doctor 365 Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir. Embracing the cause wholeheartedly, PBCEFS took the initiative to provide unwavering support to this noble endeavor. Renowned for its transparency and commitment, PBCEFS ensures that students receive guidance and financial assistance without any hidden costs. By offering financing options at low interest rates, the company alleviates the financial burden of students aspiring to study abroad, thereby advancing the cause of social service.

With offices in Singapore, Mumbai, and the USA, and plans for expansion underway, PBCEFS facilitates admissions for students in esteemed universities across the globe, including the USA, UK, Singapore, Canada, and Australia. Acknowledging the invaluable support, Dr Dharmendra Kumar, Chairman of Doctor 365, and Actor-Producer-Director Dheeraj Kumar expressed their gratitude to Ronnie Rodrigues, the owner of Cinebuster Magazine and founder member of PBCEFS under the Pearl Group of Companies.

The 'Doctor 365 Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir', held at Chitrakoot Ground in Andheri West, emerged as a resounding success, benefitting thousands of individuals. Over 56,000 attendees from the Bollywood and TV industry availed themselves of the free medical services. The presence of numerous Bollywood personalities, technicians, backstage workers, and media personnel contributed to the event's success. Distinguished figures such as singer Udit Narayan, Padma Shri Dr. Soma Ghosh, Smita Thackeray, Ganesh Acharya, MLA Bharati Lavekar, music composer Dilip Sen, Sudesh Bhosale, Vipin Aneja, and Sundari Thakur graced the occasion. Organized by Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, President of the RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center, and Dheeraj Kumar, Producer-Director, and Actor of Creative Eye Limited, the Doctor 365 Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir garnered immense support from PBC Education and Financial Services Private Limited, playing a pivotal role in its execution.

In its third year, the Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir distributed free health cards worth up to 5 lakhs and labor cards worth up to 2 lakhs to those in need. The presence of specialized doctors catering to various diseases facilitated free health check-ups, distribution of medicines, eye examinations, and provision of glasses and wheelchairs, making the camp a resounding success. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024