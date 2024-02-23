Bharat Tex 2024 unveils India's textile triumph: Global stage for innovation and sustainability

In a development for the Indian textile industry, the Ministry of Textiles announces that Bharat Tex 2024 is set to become the largest global textiles mega event, showcasing the prowess of the Indian textiles sector. According to a press release by the Ministry of Textiles, the event, scheduled to kick off on Monday, will span four days, featuring an impressive array of exhibitions, conferences, and collaborations that underscore India's standing in the global textiles landscape.

Spread across a staggering 22 lakh sq ft, Bharat Tex will be hosted at two venues - Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi. The event boasts participation from over 100 countries, with more than 3,500 exhibitors, 3,000 buyers, and 100 international speakers. The grand inauguration ceremony will be officiated by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

Rachna Shah, Secretary of the Ministry of Textiles, emphasizes that Bharat Tex is not just a demonstration of size but a unique event in its simultaneous hosting at two venues. Both locations have been fully subscribed, reflecting the industry's enthusiasm and support for the endeavor, read the press release. Inspired by the Prime Minister's 5F Vision, Bharat Tex embodies a unified approach, covering the entire value chain from farm to fashion.

The exhibition will feature a diverse range of products, including apparel, home furnishings, floor coverings, fibers, yarns, threads, fabrics, carpets, silk, textiles-based handicrafts, and technical textiles. A special retail High Street will focus on India's fashion retail market opportunities, while dedicated pavilions on sustainability and recycling will showcase the industry's commitment to responsible practices, read the press release.

Moreover, the event will include pavilions highlighting the work of industry clusters like Panipat, Tirupur, and Surat, an Indi-Haat showcasing traditional handicrafts and handlooms, and over 10 fashion shows covering themes from Indian Textiles Heritage to global designs. A global-scale conference will feature 350 speakers deliberating on challenges faced by the global textiles industry and India's strengths, read the press release.

Over 40 per cent of the sessions will focus on sustainability, resilient value chains, and India's global prowess in textiles. The conference will also include sessions on global mega trends, opportunities, investment, trade, and the future of smart manufacturing with AI and blockchain.

A Textiles Grand Innovation Challenge (TGIC) will be launched to identify innovative circular solutions for India's textiles and apparel industry. The challenge aims to tap into untapped innovation opportunities, emphasizing concepts with high potential for replicability and scalability, read the press release.

Bharat Tex has garnered overwhelming support, with leading global textile companies confirming their presence. Notable names such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, H&M, and others will participate, along with business delegations from key textiles hubs and multilateral organizations. The event exemplifies collaboration across the entire value chain, with 11 Export Promotion Councils, major industry bodies, and textile-producing states actively participating. (ANI)

