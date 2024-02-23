Experience the Ultimate Bali Romance with AYANA Resort

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: Known as the Island of the Gods, Bali offers endless opportunities for a romantic getaway. This month of love, AYANA Resort, Bali's biggest integrated resort, presents a truly unforgettable year-long couple package and experience for you to share with your loved ones.

To inspire you, here are the top five romantic activities you can experience at AYANA Resort: Sunset at Rock Bar

If you haven't experienced a Bali sunset at Rock Bar, it's time to add this goal to your bucket list. Perched on the cliffs of Jimbaran, within the AYANA Resort, Rock Bar has been named as one of the world's best hotel bars (1). The mesmerizing combination of the glamorous cliff-side entrance through a funicular and the dramatic setting, with waves crashing against the cliffs, adds flair to this location. Enjoying panoramic ocean views as you sip on signature cocktails and watch the sun dip below the horizon is truly the best way to celebrate togetherness. Pampering for Two at AYANA Spa, Best Hotel Spa in Indonesia (2)

Bali is world-renowned for its spas and relaxation - from modern treatments and solutions to centuries-old traditions and cures. Treating yourself and your loved one to a luxurious spa day in one of world-renowned spas is a must. Immerse in a couple's massage, surrounded by lush greenery or even overlooking the ocean at AYANA Spa. Rejuvenate your senses with traditional Balinese treatments, leaving you both relaxed and connected, or shared a precious moment in a unique Thalassotherapy treatment. Romantic Dinner

AYANA Resort offer endless option for a very romantic candlelit dinner under the stars. Celebrate romance with "Pesta Lobster" dinner, an AYANA signature culinary experience for you to savor a 5-star cuisine by the sea on a private pier, 30 meters out to sea, at sea level with the cliff face, or reignite the fire and bring back those first-date butterflies of excitement to celebrate a special occasion, or simply enjoy some quality time as a couple. From a single table set on the grounds of your private villa for a cliff-edge rendezvous, or a table for two set in a birdcage cabana amidst a lush jungle. Picnic on the Beach

Spark a sense of adventure and escape to a secluded Kubu Beach for a private picnic. Delight in beachside joy while basking yourself in Kubu's aquamarine blue waters, pristine white sands, and majestic limestone cliffs. Cultural Activities - Unleash your creativity and embrace tradition

Indulge in Bali's rich culture with activities like a workshop of traditional herbal remedies, or jamu, a 1,200-year-old Indonesian health tradition, for inner and outer wellness. Engaging in these cultural experiences allows you to bond while gaining insights into Bali's vibrant heritage. The allure of this resort lies not just in its natural beauty but also in the diverse experiences it offers. Whether captivating magic of its breath-taking views from Rock Bar, the serenity of a spa treatments, or the intimate setting of a private beach picnic, AYANA Resort is sure to kindle the flames of love.

The Romance at AYANA Resort package offers you a unique experience, inclusive of one-time picnic by the beach for a couple (minimum stay of three nights), one-time soothing flower bath upon arrival, one-time in-room breakfast, and complimentary one-hour Thalassotherapy pool experience for two people (minimum stay of two nights). This package also offers 30% room discount with breakfast, 10% in-room treatments or Spa on the Rocks treatment, and 10% discount of food and beverages, including at Rock Bar. Minimum stay of two nights is required. Booking period is from now until 30 June 2024, while stay is from now until 20 December 2024.

Just 12 km from Bali's international airport, AYANA Bali enjoys a majestic 1.3 km stretch of cliff-front coastline above Jimbaran Bay. The 90-hectare resort is home to four award-winning hotels: * AYANA Resort Bali, whose 294 rooms and suites blend classic elegance with traditional Balinese aesthetics, with each featuring marble bathrooms, furnished balconies, and interconnecting doors* AYANA Segara Bali, whose 197 rooms and suites bring a contemporary indoor-outdoor twist to the legendary Balinese-inspired AYANA experience* AYANA Villas Bali, whose 78 luxurious villas feature private plunge pools and spectacular ocean backdrops* RIMBA by AYANA Bali, a 403-room family-friendly resort

AYANA Bali is also home to AYANA Residences, Bali's first purely residential community integrated within a 5-star resort, and the award-winning AYANA Spa, featuring 53 treatments rooms including one of the world's largest hydrotherapy seawater pools, and set on a cliff above the Indian Ocean, Spa on the Rocks. AYANA Bali offers 15 wedding venues; 14 freshwater swimming pools including a children's pool and the saltwater infinity Ocean Beach Pool at the cliff's base; a secluded beach; 27 dining venues; 15 meeting and event venues; a business center, an 18-hole golf putting course; 2 tennis courts; a jogging track; 2 fitness centers; and 2 kids' clubs. Established in 2009, AYANA Hospitality comprises a portfolio of ten luxury hotels and residences: AYANA Villas Bali, AYANA Segara Bali, AYANA Resort Bali, RIMBA by AYANA Bali, and AYANA Residences within the 90-hectare resort destination AYANA Resort; AYANA Midplaza Jakarta and The Plaza Residences in Jakarta; AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach in Labuan Bajo; and Delonix Hotel Karawang and Delonix Residences in Karawang. AYANA Hospitality is renowned for its genuinely caring and truly attentive service inspired by authentic Balinese hospitality. As AYANA means "a place of refuge" in Sanskrit, each AYANA Hospitality property embodies peace, harmony and happiness

(1) By CNN (2) Awarded by Travel+Leisure Southeast Asia's T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023

