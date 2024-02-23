Left Menu

Egypt, UAE sign major investment deal for Ras al-Hikma peninsula

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-02-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 19:45 IST
Egypt signed on Friday an investment partnership agreement with the United Arab Emirates to develop the Ras al-Hikma peninsula west of Alexandria, in one of the biggest deals of its kind.

The project will earn $150 billion, Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said.

