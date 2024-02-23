Egypt, UAE sign major investment deal for Ras al-Hikma peninsula
Egypt signed on Friday an investment partnership agreement with the United Arab Emirates to develop the Ras al-Hikma peninsula west of Alexandria, in one of the biggest deals of its kind.
The project will earn $150 billion, Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said.
