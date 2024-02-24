Left Menu

Seaplane crashes near PortMiami, all 7 passengers escape without injury, officials say

A seaplane overturned Friday afternoon while trying to land near PortMiami, but no serious injuries were reported, officials said.The aircraft came down in a channel between the ports cruise ship terminals and a causeway that connects Miami to Miami Beach, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 24-02-2024 05:50 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 05:50 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A seaplane overturned Friday afternoon while trying to land near PortMiami, but no serious injuries were reported, officials said.

The aircraft came down in a channel between the port's cruise ship terminals and a causeway that connects Miami to Miami Beach, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The single-engine Cessna 208 was trying to reach the nearby Miami Seaplane Base, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Seven people had been on the plane, and they were all taken to safety.

The plane was being towed away by a boat. PortMiami officials said the crash has not affected cruise schedules.

Officials didn't immediately say who owned the plane or what caused the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. In December 2005, Chalk's Ocean Airways Flight 101 crashed in Government Cut, just a few hundred yards from the site of Friday's crash. The 2005 seaplane crash killed 18 passengers and two crew members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

