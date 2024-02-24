How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

The gaming space is nothing if not dynamic and over the last decade, we have seen several developments in it. From online platforms to no-loss betting, consumers are having their needs met on every level.

2024 is shaping up to be another great year for the gaming space and this is partially because of cryptocurrency. Digital assets have been popular for several years now, both within and outside of the gaming space, but 2024 could be a game changer. From greater privacy to the impacts of ETF, here are the ways that crypto is changing the gaming space.

First, cryptocurrency will likely be used more heavily in the gaming space this year. Over the years, more avenues have popped up that allow consumers to spend their crypto on gaming services. And, as Graziella Calleja notes, there are several real money online casinos that now accept crypto (source: https://www.business2community.com/gambling/best-real-money-casino-apps). On top of this, there are dedicated crypto casinos that only accept these digital assets so consumers are spoiled for choice. This is also a beneficial time to gamble with crypto because major tokens like Bitcoin are in the middle of big price spikes. Thanks to the approval of the spot Bitcoin ETF, the incoming halving, and general market sentiments, tokens are very valuable.

This makes it all the more tempting to gaming with crypto. Should a consumer win, they can win even more tokens and this increases their profits significantly. If we thought that crypto gaming was popular during the bear run, it would get even more prominent during this period of growth.

Another thing is that it will put a greater focus on privacy. One of the drawbacks that gambling consumers have had to deal with has been giving up their personal information when they sign up for online casinos. This includes their name, email, address, bank details, government ID, and so on. However, cryptocurrency offers them a chance to get access to the services that they need without giving up their privacy.

By using cryptocurrency wallets, they can gamble without having to reveal their identity and other sensitive information. This has led to a boom in anonymous iGaming that accept crypto and skip the middle-man of centralised banks altogether. This has proven popular over the last few years and we can only expect it to grow more in 2024.

Along with the mainstream third-party tokens that dominate the market, 2024 will also see more emphasis on casino-specific tokens. Because the crypto industry is often so volatile and tokens are subject to regulatory and institutional changes, some platforms have found it easier to create their own. These tokens are attached to specific casinos and make it easier for users to get all the benefits of crypto without having to deposit tokens from external wallets.

For the casinos themselves, these types of tokens keep their operations in-house and are easier to manage. Several casino-specific tokens have seen success in the past and in 2024, more platforms could potentially launch their own.

It is, however, yet to be seen if they can overtake third-party tokens in terms of popularity. After all, no matter how beneficial third-party tokens are, they do not have the profit potential of a Bitcoin or an Ethereum.

Along with greater privacy, there will be more emphasis on greater control for online gaming users thanks to crypto. In more ‘traditional’ uses of crypto on online gaming, users retain a lot of control over their tokens because they alone control their crypto wallets. Unlike a traditional bank that may restrict their activities or block gaming transactions, users can spend their crypto on platforms as they please without issue.

Now, this is being taken a step further as decentralized casinos are becoming a thing. These platforms allow users to connect their external crypto wallets without having to give up control of the wallet or their token as they play. Transfers are initiated automatically when needed but the users still retain custody of the tokens. This not only makes crypto more attractive for use in 2024 but also sets a new standard for giving consumers control of their funds, which could ripple throughout the wider gaming sector.

2024 is shaping up to be a big year not just for crypto as a whole but also for the various sectors where these digital assets are being used. Gambling has fully embraced digital assets thus far and it seems that the best is yet to come. By leveraging crypto, online gaming can be more profitable for players while also giving them more privacy and control. Casino operators will also reap the benefits by streamlining operations via casino-specific tokens and enjoying more engagement with consumers who are enthusiastic about playing with crypto.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)