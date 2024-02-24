Left Menu

Two dead in wall collapse near Film City in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 23:52 IST
Two dead in wall collapse near Film City in Mumbai
Two people died while another person was injured in a wall collapse incident near Film City in suburban Goregaon on Saturday evening, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm near gate number 2 of Film City on Aarey Colony Road.

A wall, around 60 feet long and 20 feet tall, collapsed, trapping at least three men underneath, said the Fire Brigade official.

They were rescued before a Fire Brigade team arrived on the spot, he said, adding that two of them were declared dead by the doctor accompanying the 108 ambulance.

The deceased were identified as Sintu Mandal (32) and Jaidev Prahlad Biswas (45).

The other injured person was undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, and search was underway with the help of Percussive Rescue Tool (PRT) kit to check if any more persons were trapped under the debris, the official added.

