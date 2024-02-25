US military shoot down missile launched into Gulf of Aden, CENTCOM says
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-02-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 00:11 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said that the USS Mason (DDG 87) on Saturday shot down one Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile launched into the Gulf of Aden from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen that was likely targeting a fuel tanker.
Neither the USS Mason nor the U.S.-flagged, owned, and operated tanker MV Torm Thor were damaged and there were no injuries, CENTCOM added in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aden
- Yemen
- The U.S. Central Command
- MV Torm Thor
- CENTCOM
- U.S.-flagged
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Yemen PM on appointment
Yemen's Houthis hold funeral for 17 militants killed in US-UK air strikes
Flaming Festivities Ignite Across Asian Nations and Communities in Celebration of the Dragon-Laden Lunar New Year
Yemen's Houthis hold funeral for 17 militants killed in US-UK air strikes
Second instalment of Saudi $250 mln grant to be reflected in Yemen budget soon -cenbank governor