US military shoot down missile launched into Gulf of Aden, CENTCOM says

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said that the USS Mason (DDG 87) on Saturday shot down one Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile launched into the Gulf of Aden from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen that was likely targeting a fuel tanker.

Neither the USS Mason nor the U.S.-flagged, owned, and operated tanker MV Torm Thor were damaged and there were no injuries, CENTCOM added in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)