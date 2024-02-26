PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 26
Ministers need to "move faster" to bring about the sweeping changes that Britain's energy system needs in order for the country to shift to net zero on time, John Armitt, chair of the National Infrastructure Commission has said. Warren Buffett has warned Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that his sprawling $905 billion conglomerate has virtually "no possibility of eye-popping performance" in the years ahead, laying bare the challenges that will confront his successors.
