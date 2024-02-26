Left Menu

S.Korea doctors may face suspension if they don't return to work -official

Updated: 26-02-2024 07:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 07:54 IST
  • South Korea

South Korean doctors taking part in a mass walkout might face the suspension of their licences or other legal repercussions if they do not return to work by March, the country's vice health minister said on Monday.

Vice health minister Park Min-soo said more than 9,000 trainee doctors had walked off their jobs so far.

