Nepalese man killed in landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

A Nepalese man died in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Sunday, officials said on Monday.

Another man was injured in the landslide that occurred on the Greema-Khani road in Chamba's Bharmour tehsil where a crate wall was being built.

The deceased was identified as Dipender Punn, a resident of Nepal. The injured, Kishori Lal, was rushed to the Government Medical College here for treatment, the officials said.

