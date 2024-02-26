Left Menu

Nepalese man killed in landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-02-2024 09:26 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 09:26 IST
A Nepalese man died in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Sunday, officials said on Monday.

Another man was injured in the landslide that occurred on the Greema-Khani road in Chamba's Bharmour tehsil where a crate wall was being built.

The deceased was identified as Dipender Punn, a resident of Nepal. The injured, Kishori Lal, was rushed to the Government Medical College here for treatment, the officials said.

