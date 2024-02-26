Pope Francis cancels Monday morning engagements due to mild flu symptoms, Vatican says

Left Menu

Pope Francis cancelled his engagements on Monday morning due to persistent but mild flu symptoms, the Vatican press office said in a short statement, adding that the pontiff did not have a fever. Pope Francis was well enough on Sunday to celebrate his weekly Angelus prayer from the Vatican window overlooking St. Peters Square, a day after cancelling a public audience because of a mild flu-like condition.

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 26-02-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 15:43 IST
Pope Francis cancelled his engagements on Monday morning due to persistent but mild flu symptoms, the Vatican press office said in a short statement, adding that the pontiff did not have a fever. The statement indicated the decision was made as a precautionary measure. Pope Francis was well enough on Sunday to celebrate his weekly Angelus prayer from the Vatican window overlooking St. Peter's Square, a day after cancelling a public audience because of a mild flu-like condition. The Vatican calendar has no public audiences scheduled for the Pope on Monday morning, but he may have had other private engagements.

On Saturday, in another brief announcement, the Vatican press office said the 87-year-old pontiff was forced to scrap a planned audience with Roman deacons as a precaution due to a "mild, flu-like condition." Over the past few months, Francis had to cancel some activities and one international trip due to his fragile health.(AP) RUP RUP RUP

