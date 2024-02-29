Left Menu

Hasmukh Adhia completes 5 yr term as BoB's non-executive chairman

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-02-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 23:22 IST
Bank of Baroda on Thursday announced the completion of the five-year term of Hasmukh Adhia as the bank's Non-Executive Chairman.

Adhia, a former Gujarat cadre IAS officer, contributed significantly to the growth and success of Bank of Baroda, said the bank in an official release on Thursday.

It added that Adhia's visionary leadership, strategic acumen, and unwavering commitment have played a pivotal role in establishing Bank of Baroda as India's second-largest public sector bank.

''Bank of Baroda extends its deepest appreciation to Dr. Hasmukh Adhia for his outstanding service, leadership, and dedication throughout the years. Bank of Baroda remains committed to upholding the highest standards of banking excellence set by Dr. Hasmukh Adhia and will continue its mission of contributing to the nation's economic growth'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

