Kotyark Industries Limited Sets a Benchmark in the Bio Diesel Sector with Verra Carbon Credit Certification

PNN Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 4: Kotyark Industries Limited is thrilled to announce its recent achievement of being accredited under Verra, the globally recognised standard for carbon certification. This landmark accomplishment earmarks Kotyark as the first Indian company in the Bio Diesel sector to be acknowledged this achievement.

By adopting innovative and eco-friendly practices, Kotyark Industries has successfully earned 57,874 carbon credits from the period of 15th September 2020 to 31st March 2022 as per confirmation mail received from verra registry dated 2nd March 2024. This feat is not only a testament to our dedication towards minimizing our environmental footprint but also establishes us as a leader in the sustainable evolution of the Bio Diesel sector. Commenting on this achievement, Gaurang Shah, Chairman & Managing Director, said:

"We are immensely proud to receive this recognition from Verra, which reflects our team's hard work and the innovative spirit that drives our company forward. This achievement is a significant milestone for Kotyark Industries, highlighting our role as a pioneer in the Bio Diesel industry's journey towards a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future." He further added, "The approval of carbon credits is not just recognition of our environmental efforts but also a promising avenue for additional income for the next 21 years. This prospect of sustained financial benefit reinforces our belief in the synergy between economic viability and environmental sustainability, and we are committed to continuing this virtuous cycle.

Kotyark Industries Limited regards this achievement as a reflection of its core ethos and a significant step towards its long-term commitment to sustainability. We are grateful for your ongoing support and look forward to working together towards a greener, more sustainable future."

Kotyark Industries Limited, incorporated in 2016, is engaged in the manufacturing of biodiesel and its by-products, and is one of the key players across the state of Rajasthan in India. The Company focuses on green energy and sustainable development of renewable resources (biofuel) through the adoption of environmentally friendly technology. Its manufacturing unit at Swaroopganj, District Sirohi, RICCO, Rajasthan has a capacity of producing 500 KL of biodiesel per day from multi feedstock.

