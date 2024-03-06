Regional airline FLY91 gets air operator permit
Goa-based regional airline FLY91 on Wednesday received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from aviation regulator DGCA.
The carrier has now completed all the compliance requirements and will start commercial operations soon, it said in a release.
FLY91 received its first ATR 72-600, one of the two aircraft leased from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, last week.
The airline has already been allocated its first set of routes under the government's regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, the release said.
Under UDAN, the airline will connect Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nanded in Maharashtra and Agatti in Lakshadweep.
FLY91 (Just Udo Aviation Pvt Ltd) is headquartered in Goa.
