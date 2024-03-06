Left Menu

Airports to be constructed in Guna and Shivpuri districts: Scindia

PTI | Guna | Updated: 06-03-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 20:40 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said full-fledged airports will be built in Guna and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh with an investment of Rs 45 crore each.

Scindia is the BJP candidate from the Lok Sabha seat in Guna, his home turf. The constituency covers parts of Shivpuri district.

''The Civil Aviation Ministry has given a major gift by deciding to construct airports in Guna and Shivpuri with an investment of Rs 45 crore each,'' he told reporters during a visit here.

After the airport is constructed here, air connectivity to state capital Bhopal will be provided from Guna by aviation companies operating 19-seater planes, said the minister.

The construction of the twin airports was approved under the Narendra Modi government's regional connectivity scheme 'Udan'.

He recalled on the occasion that his late father and former Civil Aviation Minister Madhavrao Scindia had started Vayudoot (now defunct airline) services from Guna to Bhopal and Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

