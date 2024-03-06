Netherlands joins efforts to drop aid over Gaza
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-03-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 22:57 IST
The Netherlands has deployed a military transport plane to Jordan to help with air drops of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, the Dutch government said on Wednesday.
The Dutch will carry out the air drops with the help of Jordan, the government said, following similar actions by the United States, France and Egypt earlier this week.
