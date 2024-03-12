UBS seeing benefits of 'seasonality' in first quarter, Ermotti says
Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 14:21 IST
Swiss bank UBS has been getting benefits from seasonality during the first quarter, CEO Sergio Ermotti said on Tuesday.
Ermotti was speaking at an investor conference in London.
