Left Menu

ACC bags Lamatola coking mine on 3rd day of auction

As many as 32 coal mines were put on the block.The Lamatola coking coal mine located in Madhya Pradesh has 200 million tonnes reserves of coking coal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 20:50 IST
ACC bags Lamatola coking mine on 3rd day of auction
  • Country:
  • India

Cement major ACC Ltd bagged the Lamatola coking coal block situated in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday in the ongoing nineth round of auction of commercial coal mines, according to an official release.

ACC submitted the final bid offering a premium of 16.75 per cent against the reserve price of 4 per cent.

''Including today's auction, a total of 4 coking coal mines have been auctioned under the ongoing rounds of auction. Once operationalized, these coal mines will reduce the dependency of country on imported coking coal,'' the Coal Ministry said.

The latest round of commercial coal mine auctions was launched by the Coal Ministry on December 20, 2023. As many as 32 coal mines were put on the block.

The Lamatola coking coal mine located in Madhya Pradesh has 200 million tonnes reserves of coking coal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024