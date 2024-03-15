Left Menu

European shares muted but set for weekly gains

European shares were subdued on Friday, with strength in the telecommunications sector offset by a sell-off in global equities following hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation figures, which dampened June rate-cut bets. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat, as of 8:16 GMT but was set for its eighth consecutive weekly gain. Thursday's robust U.S. producer price data tempered expectations of a June interest rate cut. Rate-sensitive real estate index led the losses with a 1.2% decline.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 14:18 IST
European shares muted but set for weekly gains
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

European shares were subdued on Friday, with strength in the telecommunications sector offset by a sell-off in global equities following hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation figures, which dampened June rate-cut bets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat, as of 8:16 GMT but was set for its eighth consecutive weekly gain. Thursday's robust U.S. producer price data tempered expectations of a June interest rate cut.

Rate-sensitive real estate index led the losses with a 1.2% decline. In corporate updates, Swisscom shares gained 2.6% after the telecom company said it will buy Vodafone Italia for 8 billion euros ($8.70 billion) and merge the business with its Italian subsidiary Fastweb.

Vodafone shares surged 4.1%, with the broader telecommunications index leading sectoral gains, rising 0.8%. Shares in Vonovia dropped 5.5% after Germany's largest landlord reported its largest-ever loss in 2023, due to further writedowns on the values of its properties.

Later in the day, investors will be looking out for Italy's February consumer prices data, as well as U.S. industrial production data for February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024