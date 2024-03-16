Left Menu

ICode Foundation Launches the 8th Global Hackathon, Bringing Together 3 Million Students From Over 70 Nations

With the success of the previous events, ICode Foundation proudly announces the launch of the 8th Edition of the ICode Global Hackathon - the world's largest coding competition for school students. This year's edition anticipates participation of over 3 million students from more than 70 countries, representing 10,000+ schools worldwide.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 12:03 IST
ICode Foundation Launches the 8th Global Hackathon, Bringing Together 3 Million Students From Over 70 Nations
Winners of previous years. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NewsVoir New Delhi [India]/ Singapore, March 16: With the success of the previous events, ICode Foundation proudly announces the launch of the 8th Edition of the ICode Global Hackathon - the world's largest coding competition for school students. This year's edition anticipates participation of over 3 million students from more than 70 countries, representing 10,000+ schools worldwide.

Participants from diverse regions including students from India, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, China, New Zealand, the USA, Canada, South Asia, and the U.K. will showcase their coding skills in the qualifying zonal, and regional rounds to represent their countries in the National Finals of the ICode Global Hackathon. In addition, they will participate in stimulating coding tasks that will put their computational skills and algorithmic thinking abilities to the test. Driven by AI & Gamification, the ICode Global Hackathon provides a dynamic platform for students to demonstrate and benchmark their coding skills on an international stage with global peers.

Participation is open to all K12 students of various educational systems; renowned schools from various curricula, and other educational communities. Catherine, the Global CEO of ICode Foundation, offers her warmest regards to each and every competitor while expressing her deep pleasure and enthusiasm for the upcoming, action-packed competition. "Students can evaluate their algorithmic intelligence and computational thinking abilities in a fun, gamified setting by using the global platform offered by ICode Global Hackathon. This is a unique opportunity for young coders, as it lets students compare their progress to peers throughout the globe."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024