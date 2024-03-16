KIET inaugurates centre of supercomputing equipped with NVIDIA DGX A100

The KIET Group of Institutions in Delhi-NCR, Ghaziabad, organized the inaugural ceremony of "Centre of Supercomputing" that shall have world's first 5 petaFLOPS AI Supercomputer: NVIDIA DGX A100. According to a press release, this state-of-the-art technology, embodied in the SUPERCOMPUTER, represents a significant milestone in the institute's dedication to propelling research and innovation across diverse fields.

The establishment of this Supercomputing Center is backed by the 'Start In UP' startup policy, an initiative spearheaded by the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The inauguration ceremony, graced by dignitaries and stakeholders, including Chief Guest Sunil Kumar Sharma, Cabinet Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, underscored the strategic significance of supercomputing in propelling economic growth and fostering a culture of innovation.

Sunil Kumar Sharma, in his address, lauded the institute's endeavor, emphasizing the transformative potential of supercomputers in shaping the nation's future. Minister Sharma said, "I congratulate the institute for introducing this center of supercomputing as it will shape the future of our nation. I believe when the students will begin working on supercomputers, they will be able to create new products and ideas that can multiply economic growth and promote innovation and entrepreneurship."

The ceremony, attended Ghaziabad MLA Atul Garg, highlighted the collaborative efforts between academia, government, and industry to nurture talent and drive technological advancement. Dr Rekha Kashyap, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) AI and CSE AIML, provided insights into the capabilities of the NVIDIA DGX A100, describing it as a revolutionary AI system designed to unify training, inference, and analytics.

Dr Kashyap said, "The NVIDIA DGX A100 is the world's first 5 petaFLOPS AI system, designed to unify training, inference, and analytics into a single, easy-to-deploy AI infrastructure. The addition of the DGX A100 systems to the Centre of Supercomputing represents a leap forward in our institute's research capabilities." "With unparalleled computational efficiency and versatility, the DGX A100 will accelerate research in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, climate science, genomics, and more," explained Dr Kashyap.

The integration of the DGX A100 into the academic curriculum was hailed by Dr Manoj Goel, Joint Director, as a significant enhancement to educational programs. He commended the efforts of Dr Rekha Kashyap and Dr Adesh Pandey, Dean ITS, in organizing the event and expressed optimism about the transformative impact of the supercomputer on student learning and research outcomes.

Dr Goel said, "the DGX A100's integration will significantly enhance educational programs, providing students with hands-on experience using state-of-the-art AI technology." The ceremony concluded with expressions of gratitude towards the Chief Guest and Guest of Honor, along with felicitations for their invaluable contributions to the event.

The presence of college students, deans, heads, functional heads, and faculty members underscored the collective commitment towards leveraging technology for academic excellence and societal progress. (ANI)

