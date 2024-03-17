EU to provide Egypt with 7.4 billion euros over three years, says official
The European Union will provide Egypt with 7.4 billion euros ($8.06 billion) in financing from 2024-2027 under a deal for expanded cooperation to be announced in Cairo on Sunday, a senior EU Commission official said.
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-03-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 15:00 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The European Union will provide Egypt with 7.4 billion euros ($8.06 billion) in financing from 2024-2027 under a deal for expanded cooperation to be announced in Cairo on Sunday, a senior EU Commission official said. The money will include 5 billion euros of macro-financial assistance, 1.8 billion euros of investments and 600 million euros in grants, the official said.
Of the macro-financial assistance, 1 billion euros of emergency finance will be provided in 2024, the official said. ($1 = 0.9185 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Union
- Cairo
- Egypt
- EU Commission
Advertisement