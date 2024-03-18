B2B2C Platform FindMyPlots.com launched in Bengaluru

NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 18: FindMyPlots.com has collaborated with Bengaluru-based Omega Innovative Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and launched a B2B2C platform for residential plot promoters to showcase their plots and the buyers to identify their ideal plots across Karnataka.

Ayub Ur Rahman, Managing Director, Omega Innovative Solutions said that the website addresses challenges faced by both residential plot promoters and plot owners through innovative features of property-buying experience against the existing real estate portals which offer a one-size-fits all approach. This is the complete platform for residential plot promoters, buyers across Karnataka. The company has already finalised deals with top property promoters to market their plots. "We cater exclusively to plots, villas, row houses and farmhouses unlike other listing portals," Ayub adds.

Adhithyan C.M, Technology Consultant for Omega Innovative Solutions explains that currently the residential plot promoters use multiple software to manage their staff, leads and layouts facing difficulty in syncing information among these systems. FindMyPlots.com gives promoters a single user-friendly mobile friendly responsive interface to manage their three main components of their business. The staff management component assigns roles and responsibilities to the staff and monitors their performance in lead conversion. Layout management component controls the information displayed by updating the plot status whenever the plot is booked or sold. Lead management component takes the lead through a 7-step lead conversion path from receiving leads from various sources to registration process and post-purchase feedback.

The B2C solution aided by interactive mapping enables buyers to discover plots and provides crucial information of plots in terms of area, price, dimensions, road width and availability. Plot buyers are provided a rich visualisation experience to make their decision easier. Under B2B solutions, promoters can list their properties for free while gaining access to an integrated application that streamlines marketing efforts, layout management and lead handling. Promoters are provided with an end-to-end single point solution for listing as well as managing the plot promotion business.

The website WhatApp Chatbot automatically connects with the site visitors and scores over handling multiple leads simultaneously, operating 24x7 without downtime, instant response without delay, non-intrusive communication and updating the collected data.

