Left Menu

European shares edge up as basic resources rally offsets investor caution

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) March 18 (Reuters) - European shares opened marginally higher on Monday, led by gains in basic resources, although investor caution ahead of euro zone inflation data limited the rise.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 13:57 IST
European shares edge up as basic resources rally offsets investor caution
Representative Image

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) March 18 (Reuters) -

European shares opened marginally higher on Monday, led by gains in basic resources, although investor caution ahead of euro zone inflation data limited the rise. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1%, as of 0816 GMT.

Basic resources led sectoral gains with a 0.7% jump after top metal consumer China's industrial output and retail sales beat forecasts. On the data front, investors will look out for euro zone final inflation data for the month February and the region's total trade balance for January, due later in the day.

Investors will also await the Federal Reserve and Bank of England's policy meetings, due later this week, for more clues on the monetary policy easing cycle. In corporate updates, Signify climbed 5.2% after Barclays upgraded the stock and hiked its price target on the lighting solutions firm.

Logitech shares dropped 6.5% following announcement that the computer equipment maker's chief financial officer Charles Boynton will leave the company in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024