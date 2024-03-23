Delhi: Couple found dead on railway track, police suspect suicide
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 20:47 IST
A 25-year-old man and his female friend were found dead on a railway track in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, police said on Saturday.
According to a note recovered from them, the two were in a relationship and wanted to marry.
The incident took place on Friday afternoon. The two jumped in front of a passenger train going towards Jind, Haryana, an officer said.
Both died on the spot, the officer said, adding, the local police were informed by a passerby who spotted the bodies on track.
Their family members took their bodies after the post mortem on Saturday.
