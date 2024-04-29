Left Menu

Bharti Airtel Surpasses 6.9 Million 5G Subscribers in Karnataka

Bharti Airtel announces that 6.9 million customers in Karnataka are using its 5G service, which is now available across the state. The company is investing heavily in network infrastructure to drive widespread adoption of 5G technology.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 17:19 IST
Bharti Airtel Surpasses 6.9 Million 5G Subscribers in Karnataka

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday announced that its 6.9 million customers were availing 5G service in Karnataka.

The company said in a statement that it has deployed 5G service across all cities and districts in the state.

''We are making significant strides in building the network infrastructure required to facilitate widespread adoption of 5G in Karnataka…,'' CEO-Karnataka, Bharti Airtel, Vivek Mehendiratta, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024