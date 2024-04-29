Bharti Airtel Surpasses 6.9 Million 5G Subscribers in Karnataka

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday announced that its 6.9 million customers were availing 5G service in Karnataka.

The company said in a statement that it has deployed 5G service across all cities and districts in the state.

''We are making significant strides in building the network infrastructure required to facilitate widespread adoption of 5G in Karnataka…,'' CEO-Karnataka, Bharti Airtel, Vivek Mehendiratta, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)