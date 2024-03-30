Left Menu

IndiGo announces direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Kerala's Kannur

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-03-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 19:30 IST
IndiGo announces direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Kerala's Kannur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leading airline IndiGo has announced new direct flights between Abu Dhabi and north Kerala district Kannur from May 9.

Extending its international presence, the airline will operate daily non-stop flights from the coastal city of the southern state to the capital of the United Arab Emirates, the airline said in a release on Friday.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said with the addition of these flights, the airline will operate 56 weekly flights to Abu Dhabi from 8 cities in India, promoting travel, trade, and tourism between the two countries.

With these new flights to the UAE from Kannur, passengers have more travel options during the upcoming summer vacations, it said.

Furthermore, this direct connectivity also offers customers from Abu Dhabi the opportunity to explore the panoramic small city of Kannur, famous for its vibrant beaches, rich historical monuments, exquisite handloom works and the colourful Theyyam art form, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

