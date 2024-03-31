Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 6.3 crore seized at Mumbai airport over five days

In some cases, gold was hidden in a check-in bag, hand bag and padlock.Customs officials also recovered gold jewellery from the passengers, he said, adding the seized yellow metal was either concealed in clothes or worn by the passengers. Assorted cosmetics was also seized in the past five days, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 21:53 IST
Gold worth Rs 6.3 crore seized at Mumbai airport over five days
  • Country:
  • India

Gold worth Rs 6.3 crore, electronic goods, and foreign currency that had been illegally brought were seized at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here in the past five days, an official said on Sunday.

Officials of the Airport Commissionerate of Mumbai Customs Zone -III registered 22 cases between Wednesday and Sunday over attempts by passengers to collectively sneak in 10.68 kg of gold and other items, he said. One of the passengers had hidden gold dust in wax form in his rectum, he said. In some cases, gold was hidden in a check-in bag, hand bag and padlock.

Customs officials also recovered gold jewellery from the passengers, he said, adding the seized yellow metal was either concealed in clothes or worn by the passengers. Assorted cosmetics was also seized in the past five days, he said.

