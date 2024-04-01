Left Menu

3 workers injured as powerloom unit wall collapses in Thane

Three workers were injured when a powerloom factory wall collapsed in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Eight workers were present, three trapped under debris. Local firemen rescued them, two with serious injuries. Clearing debris completed by 9 am, investigation ongoing. Injured workers receiving treatment in Thane and local medical facility.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-04-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 10:29 IST
Three workers were injured when a wall of a powerloom factory collapsed in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, civic officials said.

The incident took place at around 5.30 am at the unit located in Navipada area of Subhash Nagar where eight workers were present, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Rajesh Pawar said.

As the wall collapsed, three workers got trapped under the debris while the five others rushed out to save their lives, he said.

Local firemen reached the spot after being alerted and pulled the three workers out of the debris.

Two workers received serious injuries and were shifted to a hospital in Thane city, while another injured worker was being treated at a local medical facility, the official said.

The work of clearing the debris was completed by 9 am, he said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.

