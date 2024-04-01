Nagpur: Cops register 400 cases for wrong-side driving as city sees 97 deaths in 3 months

Four hundred cases have been registered in Nagpur city for wrong-side driving as part of efforts to curb the rise in road accidents, a senior police official said on Monday.

A total of 97 persons have lost their lives in accidents in Nagpur in the past three months, police commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal said at a press conference.

''We have initiated a comprehensive campaign aimed at enhancing road safety measures and curbing reckless driving practices within city limits. We need to instil traffic discipline in citizens,'' he said.

Under the new campaign, the police have cracked down on individuals driving recklessly, particularly those driving on the wrong side of the road, and 400 persons have been booked under Motor Vehicles Act and section 336 (rash or negligent act as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, Singhal said.

''Chargesheets are expected to be submitted in the court within one month. The aim is to not only penalize offenders but also to induce behavioural changes in motorists,'' he added.

