Left Menu

Nagpur: Cops register 400 cases for wrong-side driving as city sees 97 deaths in 3 months

Four hundred cases have been registered in Nagpur city for wrong-side driving as part of efforts to curb the rise in road accidents, a senior police official said on Monday.A total of 97 persons have lost their lives in accidents in Nagpur in the past three months, police commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal said at a press conference.We have initiated a comprehensive campaign aimed at enhancing road safety measures and curbing reckless driving practices within city limits.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-04-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 21:59 IST
Nagpur: Cops register 400 cases for wrong-side driving as city sees 97 deaths in 3 months
  • Country:
  • India

Four hundred cases have been registered in Nagpur city for wrong-side driving as part of efforts to curb the rise in road accidents, a senior police official said on Monday.

A total of 97 persons have lost their lives in accidents in Nagpur in the past three months, police commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal said at a press conference.

''We have initiated a comprehensive campaign aimed at enhancing road safety measures and curbing reckless driving practices within city limits. We need to instil traffic discipline in citizens,'' he said.

Under the new campaign, the police have cracked down on individuals driving recklessly, particularly those driving on the wrong side of the road, and 400 persons have been booked under Motor Vehicles Act and section 336 (rash or negligent act as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, Singhal said.

''Chargesheets are expected to be submitted in the court within one month. The aim is to not only penalize offenders but also to induce behavioural changes in motorists,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024