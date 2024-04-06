Mexico to require visas for Peru nationals
Mexico will require a visa application for Peruvian nationals seeking to enter Mexican territory, according to an announcement published in the official gazette on Friday, amid a recent surge of migrants from the South American country.
The measure will take effect in 15 days, according to the gazette.
