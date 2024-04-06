Left Menu

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte resigns; Srinivas Pallia named new Chief Executive Officer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 20:03 IST
Indian IT major Wipro on Saturday announced the resignation of its CEO Thierry Delaporte and named Srinivas Pallia as the new Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.

Wipro's Board noted the resignation of Delaporte with effect from April 6, 2024, the company said in a BSE filing, and added he will be relieved from the employment of the company with effect from the close of business hours on May 31, 2024.

''At their meeting held on April 6, 2024...pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Srinivas Pallia as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company with effect from April 7, 2024, for a period of five years, subject to approval of shareholders and the Central Government as may be applicable,'' Wipro said.

