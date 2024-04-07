FAA says Southwest plane with Boeing engine cowling fell off during takeoff
Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 22:54 IST
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday said a Southwest Airlines airplane returned to Denver International Airport after the crew reported the engine cowling fell off during takeoff and struck the wing flap.
The plane was a Boeing 737-800 and it was towed to the gate, the FAA added.
