Over 90 dead as ferry sinks off Mozambique coast, BBC reports

Over 90 people died after a ferry sank off the north coast of Mozambique, BBC reported late on Sunday citing local authorities.

Five people had been rescued out of nearly 130 believed to have been on board, the report said.

The boat was apparently travelling from Lunga to Mozambique Island, off the coast of Nampula, it added.

