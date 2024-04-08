Left Menu

Over 90 dead as ferry sinks off Mozambique coast, BBC reports

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 09:23 IST
Over 90 dead as ferry sinks off Mozambique coast, BBC reports

Over 90 people died after a ferry sank off the north coast of Mozambique, BBC reported late on Sunday citing local authorities.

Five people had been rescued out of nearly 130 believed to have been on board, the report said.

The boat was apparently travelling from Lunga to Mozambique Island, off the coast of Nampula, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024