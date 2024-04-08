Left Menu

Over 90 dead as Mozambique ferry sinks off northern coast, BBC says

The boat was travelling from Lunga in the province to Mozambique island, off the coast of Nampula, the British Broacasting Corp added.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 09:51 IST
More than 90 people died after a ferry sank off the north coast of Mozambique, the BBC said, citing domestic authorities, with five rescued from among the nearly 130 believed to have been on board.

They were fleeing a cholera outbreak, the broadcaster said on Sunday, citing Jaime Neto, secretary of state for the province of Nampula near the incident site. "Because the boat was overcrowded and unsuited to carry passengers, it ended up sinking," he said, adding that many children were among the dead.

The boat was travelling from Lunga in the province to Mozambique island, off the coast of Nampula, the British Broacasting Corp added.

