Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel until Gaza ceasefire

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-04-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 11:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey will impose restrictions on the export of products from 54 different categories to Israel until a ceasefire is declared in Gaza, the Turkish Trade Ministry said on Tuesday, adding the measures would take effect immediately.

In a statement following Ankara's announcement that it would be taking measures after Israel rejected its request to take part in an aid air-drop, the ministry said the restrictions would include iron and steel products, construction equipment and products, machines and more.

 

