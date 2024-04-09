Andhra Pradesh: ED files prosecution complaint against former sub-registrar under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint before the Special PMLA Court against Sappa Ramakrishna Das, the then sub-registrar of Dwarkanagar and his family members in connection with a disproportionate assets case. The complaint has been filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and the court has taken cognizance of the prosecution complaint.

"ED, Hyderabad has filed Prosecution Complaint (PC) before the Hon'ble Special PMLA Court, Visakhapatnam on 21.03.2024 against Sappa Ramakrishna Das, the then Sub-Registrar, Dwarkanagar, Visakhapatnam and his family members under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002. The Hon'ble Court has taken cognizance of the PC," the ED stated in a press release on Tuesday. As per the release, ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Andhra Pradesh Police, Visakhapatnam under section 13(2) written with 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 alleging that Sappa Ramakrishna Das, being a public servant, had abused his official position and acquired assets through illegal and corrupt means in the name of his family members to the tune of Rs. 70.79 lakhs which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Subsequently, ACB, Visakhapatnam filed a charge sheet vide CC No. 40/2019 before III Additional District Judge-cum-special Judge for ACB cases, Visakhapatnam against Sappa Ramakrishna Das for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known source of income to the tune of Rs. 1.85 Crore (approx.). The ACB also attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.70 Crore (approx.) during the investigation.

ED investigation revealed that Sappa Ramakrishna Das, being a public servant while working in different capacities under the Andhra Pradesh government, had generated huge proceeds of crime to the tune of more than Rs 1.8 crore by illegal means which was utilized in the acquisition of movable and immovable properties including gold ornaments, plots, residential building, vehicles etc. in the name of his family members which were disproportionate to his known source of income, the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)