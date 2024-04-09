Argentina central bank likely to cut benchmark rate 'soon' - bank source

Argentina's central bank is set to lower the country's benchmark interest rate from its current level of 80% "soon", a source at the bank told Reuters on Tuesday asking not to be named, though the magnitude and exact timing of the cut was yet to be defined.

The bank made a surprise rate cut in mid-March from a previous level of 100%, citing signs of inflation starting to cool and greater macroeconomic stability amid a tough austerity drive by new libertarian President Javier Milei.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)