MoRTH builds 12,349 km of highways in FY24, 2nd highest so far

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry constructed 12,349 km of national highways in 2023-24, the second highest in its history, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Previously, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had constructed a record 13,327 kilometres of national highways in 2020-21.

National highways of 10,331 kilometres were constructed in 2022-23 against 10,457 kilometres in 2021-22. Highways of 10,237 kilometres were built in 2019-20.

The official further said that the ministry awarded 8,581 national highway projects in 2023-24.

He said capital expenditure (including private investment) during the last fiscal touched an all-time high of Rs 3,01,200 crore.

The official said total length of national highways increased 1.6 times from 91,287 km in 2014 to 1,46,145 km in 2024.

The government has launched a pilot project to provide cashless treatment to road accident victims. Accident victims will be entitled to cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, the official said.

