PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 12:00 IST
Magicbricks to Host Home Interiors Expo in Delhi and Gurugram on Apr 14
Real estate platform Magicbricks will organise an exhibition for home interiors in the national capital and Gurugram on April 14.

In a statement, the company said that 'Magic Interiors Mega Expo' will be held on April 14 (Sunday) in New Delhi and Gurugram.

In the expo, more than 20 brands, including home interior brands such as Asian Paints, LivSpace, Arrivae, and HomeLane, are expected to participate.

At the expo, customers can avail exclusive discounts of up to 40 per cent and on-the-spot offers from complete home-solutions brands.

Visitors can also explore a wide range of home solutions, including lighting, decor, modular fittings, and flooring.

''The Expo is aimed at bringing the convenience of comparing, analysing, and engaging with brands, simplifying the otherwise overwhelming process of identifying the best partner for home interiors and design,'' the statement said.

Magicbricks said it has monthly traffic exceeding 2 crores and an active base of of over 15 lakh property listings. It also offers more than 15 services including home loans, rent, movers and packers, legal assistance, property valuation, and expert advice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

