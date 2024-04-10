Left Menu

UK's Tesco forecasts profit rise after building 'strong momentum'

"Customers are choosing to shop more at Tesco, which is reflected in growing market share as they respond to the improvements we've made to the value and quality of our products," said CEO Ken Murphy, noting it now had "strong momentum". Tesco on Wednesday forecast retail adjusted operating profit, its key profit measure, of "at least" 2.8 billion pounds ($3.55 billion) for its 2024/25 year.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 12:14 IST
UK's Tesco forecasts profit rise after building 'strong momentum'

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, forecast a further increase in profit in its new financial year as strong demand and new customers helped it to post an 11% jump in 2023/24. The supermarket group,which has a 27.3% share of Britain's grocery market, up 40 basis points on the year, also said inflationary pressures had "lessened substantially" and it was seeing signs of improving consumer sentiment. "Customers are choosing to shop more at Tesco, which is reflected in growing market share as they respond to the improvements we've made to the value and quality of our products," said CEO Ken Murphy, noting it now had "strong momentum".

Tesco on Wednesday forecast retail adjusted operating profit, its key profit measure, of "at least" 2.8 billion pounds ($3.55 billion) for its 2024/25 year. It made 2.76 billion pounds in the year to Feb. 24 2024, slightly ahead of guidance of 2.75 billion pounds and up from 2.49 billion pounds made in the previous year.

Group sales, excluding VAT sales tax and fuel, rose 7.4% to 61.5 billion pounds, with UK like-for-like sales up 7.7%. The group, whose shares are up 9% over the last year, is benefiting from a strategy of matching the prices of discounter Aldi on key items, and the popularity of its Clubcard loyalty scheme, which provides lower prices for members.

These programmes have been being financed by taking over 1 billion pounds of costs out of the business in the two years to February 2024. Tesco has also benefited from consumers looking to save money by cooking and entertaining at home rather than dining out, with sales of its "Finest" premium range up 15.7% in the year.

The group also said it would buy back a further 1 billion pounds worth of shares over the next year, having already purchased 1.8 billion pounds since October 2021. ($1 = 0.7890 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024