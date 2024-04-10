Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for planned BJP protest in Delhi's protests against Kejriwal

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory ahead of a BJP protest near the AAP headquarters demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the alleged excise policy scam. In a post on X, the traffic police said, ''In view of the proposed protest at DDU Marg, traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU Marg may remain closed for traffic movement from 11 am to 2 pm.'' It urged commuters to consider using alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience.

''Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly,'' the advisory said. Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is in judicial custody till April 15 and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Since his arrest, the BJP has stepped up pressure on the Delhi chief minister asking him to resign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)