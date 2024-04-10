Tata Motors global wholesales up 8 pc at 3,77,432 units in Q4 FY24

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported 8 per cent rise in total global wholesales at 3,77,432 units in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024 as compared to the same period a year ago.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in Q4 FY24 were at 1,55,651 units, higher by 15 per cent as against Q4 FY23, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Jaguar Land Rover global wholesales, excluding those of the joint venture with Chery Automobiles in China, were at 1,10,190 units, up 16 per cent from the same quarter a year ago, the company added.

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,528 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales were 96,662 vehicles.

Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY24 were at 1,11,591 units, down 6 per cent over Q4 FY23, the statement said.

