Delhi Police registers FIR in Amit Shah doctored video case, Congress threatens similar action

Soon after the Delhi Police summoned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in a case of a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress warned of similar action against BJP leaders in Congress-ruled states and accused the BJP of spreading fake news and morphed videos during the election campaign.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told the media that Revanth Reddy, who is also chief of the Telangana Pradesh Congress, is not afraid of such threats and will fight the BJP.

''If they believe they can intimidate Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, they are really living in a la-la land,'' she said.

''Revanth Reddy ji is a fighter, who fought the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi), your B-team. We trounced them, we trounced you, and we ensured that you were relegated to the margins. You call him and you will have a good day,'' she told reporters at the party headquarters shortly after the Delhi Police action.

''They think we will keep sitting like this and not initiate any action. We will also launch action against all those. There will be FIRs in Karnataka, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, where the BJP is not in power,'' she said. The Delhi Police summoned Revanth Reddy on May 1 for questioning in a case of a doctored video of Shah circulating on social media and police in some BJP-ruled states also swung into action, making the first arrest in Assam.

Shrinate said, ''The biggest example of an autocratic rule and an arrogant king is Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Modi is continuously lying about the Congress manifesto and if someone is allegedly editing your video and circulating it, you are arresting people based on that.'' ''But this country is not going to be scared by all these things. This country will take an account of unemployment and price rise. If you take action, then action will also be taken from our end,'' the Congress leader said.

''Prime Minister Modi should apologise to the people of this country on how he has been speaking lies on our manifesto, on reservation and the 'mangalsutra','' she said.

The Congress social media head claimed that the truth is that after two phases of these polls, the country has decided to ''throw them out and send them home packing''.

''The people of the country have woken up and the truth is that they wanted to change the Constitution and that is why they want 400-plus seats. If you play FIR-FIR, then there will be FIRs on every wrong action of yours,'' Shrinate said, asserting that the Congress does not run fake news and claiming that it is the BJP which runs fake news.

Shrinate claimed that Modi became prime minister ''only by lying to the countrymen and spreading false propaganda''.

It is the BJP people who are experts in editing and using statements, she alleged, claiming that the saffron party recently ran a statement of Rahul Gandhi by cutting out SCs, STs, OBCs amd EWS. Now action will be taken against all of them, she warned.

''We will take all our proofs before the same Delhi Police, which is now investigating the AI speeches of the prime minister and Amit Shah. We will also take the manipulated tags of all such platforms to the Delhi Police. Then we will see if Amit Shah's police will wake up only for Amit Shah or will follow the law,'' Shrinate said.

Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar said, ''If such a video is there, then the BJP has made those to damage Rahul Gandhi's image. An investigation should be carried out.'' Notices have been issued to five members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress, including Revanth Reddy, who posted the video on X, sources said, adding that a team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell handed over a notice to the Chief Minister's Office on Monday.

They have been asked to appear with their mobile phones, laptops, tablets or any other electronic device through which they have created, uploaded and tweeted the video on their X accounts, the sources said.

Addressing a Congress rally at Sedam in Karnataka, Revanth Reddy said ''no one here is afraid'' of such notices and alleged that Modi is now using the Delhi Police to win elections.

On Monday, the BJP also lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress, alleging that it circulated the ''deepfake and morphed'' video of Shah to derail the poll process and demanded strict action against the party.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said one person has been arrested in connection with the fake video.

