Left Menu

Thiruvananthapuram airport sees significant rise in passenger numbers

Thiruvananthapuram airport registers record increase in number of passengers

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-04-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 15:24 IST
Thiruvananthapuram airport sees significant rise in passenger numbers
  • Country:
  • India

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here has witnessed a record increase in both the number of passengers and Air Traffic Movements (ATM) for the financial year 2023-24.

A total of 4.4 million passengers travelled through the airport from April 2023 to March 2024, compared to 3.46 million passengers in 2022-23, which is 27 per cent traffic growth, an statement said on Tuesday.

This is also one of the highest ever pax numbers in the history of Thiruvananthapuram Airport, it said.

Out of 4.4 million passengers, 2.42 million were domestic and 1.98 million were international.

Sharjah tops the list of international destinations and Bengaluru in domestic, it said.

The ATMs during FY 2023-24 at 29,778 were 23 per cent higher than the 24,213 ATMs handled during the previous fiscal.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is already gearing up to improve its infrastructure in view of the increase in the number of flights and passengers, the airport management said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024