Thiruvananthapuram airport sees significant rise in passenger numbers

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here has witnessed a record increase in both the number of passengers and Air Traffic Movements (ATM) for the financial year 2023-24.

A total of 4.4 million passengers travelled through the airport from April 2023 to March 2024, compared to 3.46 million passengers in 2022-23, which is 27 per cent traffic growth, an statement said on Tuesday.

This is also one of the highest ever pax numbers in the history of Thiruvananthapuram Airport, it said.

Out of 4.4 million passengers, 2.42 million were domestic and 1.98 million were international.

Sharjah tops the list of international destinations and Bengaluru in domestic, it said.

The ATMs during FY 2023-24 at 29,778 were 23 per cent higher than the 24,213 ATMs handled during the previous fiscal.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is already gearing up to improve its infrastructure in view of the increase in the number of flights and passengers, the airport management said in the statement.

