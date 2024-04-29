Left Menu

Soccer-Turkish federation investigates match-fixing allegations in third-tier game

Nazilli Belediyespor president Sahin Kaya denied allegations of match-fixing, saying his team played a tough game. "One point was enough for us to stay in the league. Our players managed to secure one point in a difficult away game against Ankaraspor," Kaya said.

  Country:
  • Turkey

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has launched an investigation into allegations of match-fixing in a third-tier game, the state-run Anadolu Agency said on Monday. Ankaraspor and Nazilli Belediyespor drew 0-0 in the TFF 2. Lig game on Sunday, which meant the former reached the promotion playoffs while the latter avoided relegation.

There were no shots in the match, while Ankaraspor had two corners and Nazillispor none. No red or yellow cards were shown. Nazilli Belediyespor president Sahin Kaya denied allegations of match-fixing, saying his team played a tough game.

"One point was enough for us to stay in the league. Our players managed to secure one point in a difficult away game against Ankaraspor," Kaya said. There was no immediate comment from Ankaraspor.

