Dutch national railway operator sells Abellio to German operator

Dutch national railway operator NS is selling subsidiary Abellio Germany to German rail company BeNEX, it said on Tuesday, adding that the sale means the end of NS's activities abroad after more than 20 years. "We see the takeover of Abellio as a great opportunity and at the same time a responsibility for the sustainable development of regional rail transport in Germany," Johann von Georg, BeNEX's managing director, said in a statement.

The Dutch Ministry of Finance, NS's sole shareholder, has approved the sale, while regional concessionaires and governments must still formally approve the transfer. The transfer is then expected to be finalised in the second half of the year. Abellio Germany currently operates three rail concessions in eight federal states.

The sale is in line with NS's decision a few years ago to focus its core activities in the Netherlands. Last year, NS sold Abellio UK to its British management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)