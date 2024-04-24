Left Menu

Airtel Denies Ongoing Negotiations for Vodafone's Indus Towers Stake

Bharti Airtel denies talks to acquire Vodafone's stake in Indus Towers. Airtel holds 47.95% stake in Indus and has no plans to increase it beyond financial consolidation. The company emphasizes its reliance on Indus' critical infrastructure and commitment to its financial stability. Indus Towers, a major passive telecom infrastructure provider, is scheduled to release its financial results on April 30.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 17:16 IST
Airtel Denies Ongoing Negotiations for Vodafone's Indus Towers Stake
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it is not in discussions to acquire British telecom giant Vodafone Group's about 21 per cent stake in Indus Towers.

In a BSE filing, Airtel asserted that it has no desire to raise its stake beyond what is required for financial consolidation of Indus in the company ''which shall be done as and when appropriate with compliance of applicable disclosure requirements''.

Bharti Airtel holds 47.95 per cent stake in Indus Towers. ''...we wish to clarify that the Bharti Airtel is not in any discussion with Vodafone Group to acquire such stake in Indus Towers Limited,'' Airtel said, refuting reports that the Sunil Mittal-led telco was eyeing Vodafone's 21.05 per cent stake in Indus.

Indus is a provider of critical infrastructure services to the telecom industry and Airtel relies heavily on it.

''Airtel will therefore always ensure that Indus remains in robust health and financially stable,'' it said.

Indus Towers, one of the largest passive telecom infrastructure providers in India, is slated to announce its March quarter and FY24 results on April 30, 2024.

The tower major had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,541 crore for December 2023 quarter, against a loss of Rs 708 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's consolidated revenue grew six per cent in the third quarter of the previous fiscal (Q3FY24) to Rs 7,199 crore from Rs 6,765 crore a year ago.

The telecom infrastructure company in last earnings call on January 24 had said it has collected and recognised on its books an amount of Rs 300 crore against the past dues, along with 100 per cent monthly collection from a major customer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024